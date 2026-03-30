Mangaluru Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping from the 12th Floor.

Mangaluru: A student identified as Sarthak has died by suicide after jumping from the 12th floor of the Casa Grande Building in Attavar on Monday. The incident has prompted an investigation by local authorities.

Sarthak, a student at a private college, reportedly visited the building to meet a friend. According to preliminary reports, he signed the visitor register upon arrival. Upon reaching the 12th floor, he placed his mobile phone down and jumped, resulting in his immediate death.

The Pandeshwar Police Station responded to the scene following the incident. Law enforcement personnel conducted an initial inspection of the area.

At present, the precise motive behind Sarthak’s decision remains unknown. Authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suicide.