New Mangalore Port Authority Wins Greentech Global Environment Award 2025 for the 8th Time

Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority has once again etched its name in the annals of sustainable excellence by bagging the prestigious Greentech 24th Global Environment Award 2025 under the Environment Protection category. The award was presented at the 24th Greentech Environment & Sustainability Summit and Awards held in New Delhi on 12-13 June 2025, recognizing organizations with exemplary contributions toward environmental sustainability and protection.

This milestone marks the eighth time that NMPA has been honoured by the Greentech Foundation, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to eco-conscious operations, green infrastructure, and port-led sustainable development.

Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, lauded the continuous efforts of the Civil Engineering Department, Port officers, and employees, whose dedication and implementation of green initiatives led to this recognition. “This award reflects our integrated approach towards environmental management and our vision of a greener tomorrow,” he remarked.

NMPA has implemented a wide range of initiatives to safeguard the environment and reduce its carbon footprint. Some of the key projects that contributed to this recognition include:

100% Solarisation – Installation of a 5.3 MW Photovoltaic Solar Power Plant, making NMPA fully solar-powered for all its operations.

Rainwater Harvesting – Creation of three major rainwater reservoirs inside the port area, recharging 500+ nearby village wells and ensuring water self-sufficiency.

Green Belt Development – A massive plantation drive that saw 7700 saplings planted during FY 2024-25.

STP & Zero Discharge – Installation of 1.2 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant, ensuring that treated water is reused for gardening and port operations.

Solid Waste Management – Segregation and scientific disposal of plastic and biodegradable waste through authorized recyclers.

Induction of Electric & CNG Vehicles – Use of electric buses (2), electric cars (8), and CNG vehicles (5) to reduce air pollution within the port.

LED Lighting – 95% of port lighting has been converted to energy-efficient LEDs.

Mechanized Port Operations – 55% of port functions are now mechanized, reducing energy consumption and emissions.

Slop Reception Facility – Facility to safely collect and treat waste oils and bilge water from ships.

Shore Power at Berth – Provision of shore power to berthed ships to reduce emissions from onboard generators.

Automated Sprinkling Systems – Mechanised and semi-mechanized sprinkling of treated water to control dust pollution across port areas.

Vermi-Compost Unit – Establishment of an in-house vermicomposting facility to convert green waste into organic compost, promoting circular use of natural resources.

Moist Cannon Vehicle – Deployment of a moisture cannon vehicle to efficiently control airborne dust particles on berths and during cargo handling.

Road Sweeping Vehicles – Operation of mechanized road sweeping vehicles to maintain dust-free roads and wharf areas.

These initiatives align with the broader vision of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways to transform Indian ports into green and sustainable hubs.

NMPA’s recognition at the Greentech Summit is not only a matter of pride for the Port but also a significant inspiration for stakeholders across the maritime sector to invest in environmentally responsible practices.