Employer in Kundapur Accused of Cruel Punishment: Worker Forced to Stand on One Leg

Kundapur: A formal complaint has been filed with the Shankaranarayana Police Station following an incident at a cashew factory in Vandara, Brahmavara taluk, where an employer is alleged to have subjected a worker to inhumane punishment. Praveen, a 29-year-old electrician from Shiruru village, claims he was forced to stand on one leg for an hour as a penalty for purported damages to the factory.

According to the complaint, Praveen, an employee of Krishna Prasad Cashew Factory, completed his shift on the night of June 16th. Later that night, around 12:30 a.m., he received a call from supervisor Suresh, who reported a problem with the factory’s phase current.

The following morning, June 17th, Suresh contacted Praveen again, stating that the electrical issue persisted. Praveen contacted the lineman for clarification and subsequently went to the factory to address the problem. Upon arrival, he was reportedly stopped by HR officer Chandrashekar, who informed him that owner Sampath Shetty had instructed that Praveen not be permitted to enter the premises.

The situation escalated when Praveen’s motorcycle and mobile phone were allegedly confiscated, and he was made to stand near the factory gate. Shortly thereafter, Sampath Shetty is accused of arriving at the scene and verbally berating Praveen, holding him responsible for alleged diesel losses incurred by the factory. The complaint further alleges that Shetty then forced Praveen to stand on one leg for a period of one hour.

Deeply distressed by the incident, Praveen was taken by his younger brother to the Shankaranarayana Primary Health Center for medical attention. Authorities have confirmed that a formal police case has been registered at the Shankaranarayana Police Station, and an investigation into the allegations is currently underway. The investigation aims to determine the veracity of the claims and to ensure that appropriate legal action is taken if the allegations are substantiated.