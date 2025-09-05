New Office Bearers Elected for Kannadiga Patrakartara Sangha, Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Kannadiga Patrakartara Sangha, Maharashtra (Regd.) has announced the election of its new office bearers for the term spanning 2025-2028. The election, held on August 17th, took place during the association’s executive meeting at the Manifold Conference Hall in Ghatkopar (West).

Dr. G.P. Kusuma, a senior journalist from Greater Mumbai, former editor of Mogaveera monthly, and current editor of Safalya quarterly, was unanimously elected as the President of the organization.

The following individuals were also unanimously elected to key positions: Viswanath Poojary Niddodi as Vice President, Mrs. Savita Suresh Shetty as Honorary General Secretary, Suresh N. Moolya as Honorary Treasurer, Shyam M. Hande as Joint Secretary, and Dr. Durgappa Y. Kotiyawar as Joint Treasurer.

The election process was overseen by the Election Officer and Advisory Committee Member CA. Jagadish B. Shetty. A total of 16 members were elected to the executive committee, including Dr. Shiva Moodigere, Rons Bantwal, Sa. Daya (Dayanand), Ranga S. Poojary, Gopal Poojary Trasi, Sadarama N. Shetty, Jayaram G. Nayak, Harish G. Poojary Kokkarne, Mrs. Latha Shetty Muddumane, and Vishwanath Hegde Dodmane. Chandrashekhar R. Belchada, Mrs. Susanna L. Coello, and Laxman Pujari Koderi were selected as Co-opted Members.

The newly elected Advisory Committee members include Dr. Suneeta M. Shetty, Adv. K.P. Prakash L. Shetty, CA. I.R. Shetty, Adv. B. Mohiddin Mundkur, Dr. R.K. Shetty, Dr. Suresh S. Rao Kateelu, Kadandale Suresh S. Bhandary, Surendra A. Poojary, CA. Jagadish B. Shetty, Laxman C. Poojary, Gregory D’Almeida, Shashidhar B. Shetty Baroda, Dr. Sadananda R. Shetty, and Dr. Satyaprakash Shetty. Special Invited Members are Dr. Shivarama K. Bhandary, Sadananda D. Nayak, Gurudatt S. Poonja, Sudhakar Uchchil, Adv. Amita S. Bhagwat, Shivaraj G. Shetty, Manikrao N. Hagargi, and John Wilson Lobo.

The KPSM, currently in its eighteenth year, has successfully conducted its seventh executive committee election. Outgoing President Rons Bantwal welcomed attendees, highlighted the association’s achievements, and expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the election process. Sa. Daya (Dayanand) presided over the proceedings, and Savita Suresh Shetty delivered the vote of thanks.