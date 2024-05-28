New Parliament has inspired, strengthened developing India, says Union Minister Joshi

Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated on Tuesday that the new Parliament inaugurated one year ago on this day, has inspired and strengthened developing India.

In a post on his official X handle he said it has become an institution that has strengthened social justice, women empowerment, and provided opportunities to classes that were previously denied.

“The new ‘Sansad Bhavan’ has completed one year since its inauguration today. The Sansad Bhavan has witnessed many reforms being rolled out in the country,” Joshi stated in the post.

“The Sansad Bhavan was inaugurated last year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and has witnessed implementation of historical laws focused on women empowerment. It has led to the path of social justice and comprehensive development of the country,” he maintained.

“All parties have come together to boost the development of the country by joining hands in the last one year. In this historical milestone achieved in the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the building will inspire continuous efforts towards making the country a developed nation,” Joshi underlined.



