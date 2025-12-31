New Year Celebration: Bengaluru Police issue traffic guidelines, urge public to cooperate

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued traffic guidelines for New Year celebrations from the evening of December 31 till the morning of January 1 across the city and have urged the public to cooperate with the police to ensure smooth traffic flow, safety and security.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said on Tuesday, “As part of the New Year celebrations, and to maintain law and order while ensuring smooth traffic movement, the Bengaluru Police have imposed certain restrictions on December 31.”

He said 2,432 traffic police personnel and 400 traffic wardens will be deployed to monitor traffic and vehicular movement. “Vehicular traffic will be prohibited between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, Rest House Road, St. Mark’s Road and Museum Road. Parking will be banned on these roads from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.,” Reddy said.

He added that separate parking arrangements have been made for visitors at UB City, Garuda Mall, Shivajinagar BMTC Complex and Kamaraj Road.

Parking has also been banned in the vicinity of Mall of Asia, Phoenix Mall, Orion Mall, and other pubs and establishments. The public has been urged to cooperate by parking their vehicles only in designated parking areas.

Reddy advised people to use public transport such as Namma Metro, BMTC buses, tempo travellers, cabs and autos instead of private vehicles.

In the Central Business District, Koramangala and other important destinations across the city, separate pick-up and drop-off points have been arranged to ferry passengers to residential areas. Across Bengaluru, police will set up 166 check posts to monitor and act against drunken driving, he said.

“So far, 3,300 drink-and-drive cases have been booked, and the drive will continue throughout the night of December 31,” Reddy said.

He added that 50 major flyovers in the city will be closed for vehicular traffic between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. On the Airport Road flyover, entry will be permitted only for four-wheelers, while two-wheelers will be prohibited.

“Strict action will be taken against wheelies, stunt riding, rash driving and over-speeding. In case of emergencies, the public can dial 112. Citizens are urged to cooperate with the Bengaluru Police to celebrate the New Year in a safe and disciplined manner. Let us welcome the New Year responsibly,” he said.

The major stretch of roads where the traffic is banned include: M.G. Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road Junction near Mayo Hall; Brigade Road, from Cauvery Emporium Junction to Opera Junction; Church Street, from Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction; Residency road, from Ashirvadam junction to Mayo hall junction; Museum Road from M.G. Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle; Rest House Road from Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction; Residency Cross Road to Residency Road Junction (Shankar Nag theatre).

Cab and autos pick up and drop off places are – BRV Junction on Cubbon Road, CTO Junction on Queens Road, CTO Junction on Raj Bhavan Road, BRV Ground on Cubbon Road, Trinity Circle on MG Road.

BMTC buses and tempo traveler vehicles start from Anil Kumble Junction, Mayo Hall Junction, Decathlon, Near Hosmat Hospital, Trinity circle and Aashirvadam Junction.

Routes of BMTC buses and tempo traveler vehicles: Aashirvadam to Bannerghatta; Anil Kumble Junction to Banashankari; Anil Kumble to Nice road junction; Anil Kumble to Sunkadakatte via Modi hospital road; Decathlon near opera Jn to Nice road Junction via Richmond circle; Hosmat hospital to Marathhalli; Mayohall to Chikkajala; Mayohall to Madavara; Trinity to Bagaluru and Trinity to Hoskote.

In Indiranagar locality, BMTC buses and tempo travelers vehicles will be available from 17th Main road Indiranagar and BM Shree junction.

Routes of BMTC buses and TT vehicles: 17th main Indiranagar to Electronic city via Ejipura; 17th main Indiranagar to Whitefield via Marathhalli; 17th main Indiranagar to Mysore road satellite bus stop via Dommaluru and Mejestic; BM Shree Jn to Hoskote; B M Shree Jn to Mahadevapura; BM Shree Jn to Vijayanagara via Trinity and BM Shree to Goraguntepalya Via Mekri circle.

Cab pick-up and drop off points in Indiranagar: Lowry Junction on ITPL Main Road, Aster Hospital ITPL Main Road, B.M. Shri Junction on Indiranagar 100 Feet Road.

Traffic will be temporarily restricted on Y.D. Math Road in Koramangala up to Microland Junction at Sukhasagar Junction. Traffic will be temporarily restricted on the side roads connecting to Y.D. Math Road such as JNC Road, 4th B Cross Road, Tonic Back Road, 17th H Main Road.



