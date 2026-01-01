NFR rolls out new schedule to boost passenger services, operations in NE, Bihar & Bengal

Guwahati: To further enhance passenger-centric services and operational efficiency, aimed at strengthening railway connectivity across the Northeastern region, Bihar and West Bengal, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced a new timetable, effective from the first day of the New Year, officials said on Wednesday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the new passenger-centric timetable will come into effect from January 1, 2026, bringing several improvements focused on passenger convenience and operational efficiency across the zone.

The NFR, headquartered at Maligaon in Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

According to the CPRO, as part of the new timetable, the NFR has regularised 20 new train services that were introduced during 2025 across various important routes. These include mail, express and passenger trains connecting key destinations such as Guwahati, Sairang, Dibrugarh, Agartala and North Lakhimpur in the Northeast, Katihar and Jogbani in Bihar, Anand Vihar in Delhi, and several other major locations across the country. These services are expected to provide additional travel options, particularly on long-distance and previously difficult-to-access corridors.

Sharma said that to further enhance passenger convenience, the frequency of certain existing train services has also been increased. Passenger trains operating between Silchar and Mahishashan, along the Bangladesh border in Assam, which earlier ran only two days a week, will now operate six days a week. This enhancement is expected to significantly benefit daily commuters and passengers from the Barak Valley region of southern Assam by offering more flexible and reliable travel options.

The new timetable has also formally incorporated special trains operated during peak travel periods. A total of 12 pairs of special trains running on important long-distance routes have been included, ensuring better planning and preparedness to handle seasonal rush during festivals, holidays and other high-demand periods.

A major highlight of the new timetable is the provision of a large number of new stoppages for existing trains. More than 170 new stoppages have been introduced at stations across Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Bihar and adjoining areas. Sharma said these additional stoppages will bring railway services closer to passengers in semi-urban and rural areas, improving accessibility and reducing the need for long road journeys to major stations.

In a significant step towards modernisation and energy efficiency, the NFR has also undertaken extensive shifting of traction change-over points, enabling many trains to operate under end-to-end electric traction. Several important long-distance and premium trains, including the Rajdhani Express and other mail and express services, have now been brought under continuous electric traction. This move is expected to result in smoother operations, reduced dependence on diesel locomotives, lower carbon emissions and improved punctuality.

The NFR CPRO said the cumulative impact of these measures — introduction and regularisation of trains, increased frequencies, additional stoppages, expanded electric traction and inclusion of special services — will lead to improved connectivity, reduced travel time, enhanced operational efficiency and greater passenger satisfaction.

These initiatives reaffirm the Northeast Frontier Railway’s commitment to providing safe, efficient, environment-friendly and passenger-oriented rail services, while supporting the socio-economic development of the Northeastern region, Sharma added.