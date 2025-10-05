NIA chargesheets 4 accused in Punjab ex-Minister’s residence grenade attack case

New Delhi: Four accused persons in the case of the grenade attack at the residence of former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia have been chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on Sunday.

The chargesheet names two arrested individuals: Saidul Ameen from Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) and Abhijot Jangra from Kurukshetra (Haryana). It also lists two absconders: Kulbir Singh Sidhu from Yamunanagar (Haryana) and Manish, also known as Kaka Rana, from Karnal (Haryana).

“All four have been charged under various sections of the UA(P) Act, BNS, and Explosive Substances Act in the case RC-/11/2025/NIA/DLI,” the NIA statement read.

The officials mentioned that the attack on former BJP Minister Manoranjan Kalia’s premises in Jalandhar, Punjab, occurred on the night of April 7. The NIA took over the investigation a few days later, on April 12.

Kulbeer Singh, an operative of the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), had conspired with his associate Manish, also known as Kaka Rana, to form a terror gang.

Their objective was to target prominent leaders in Punjab to instil fear among the general public and raise funds for BKI through extortion, the NIA stated.

Manish had subsequently recruited Saidul Ameen, who had hurled the grenade on the fateful night. The grenade was supplied to Saidul by Kulbir, while Abhijot provided the terror funds.

Kulbir circulated a poster after the attack, claiming responsibility for the conspiracy alongside Manish. A red corner notice has been issued for Kulbir, who is also wanted with a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest.

The NIA had earlier also chargesheeted Kulbir in the case related to the targeted killing of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in April 2024.

The probe agency has intensified its efforts to track and arrest the absconders and identify other members of BKI operating in India.

Earlier on Saturday, the investigation agency chargesheeted 11 accused in an April 2025 case related to the BKI-orchestrated Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at the Qila Lal Singh police station in Punjab’s Batala.

All 11 accused individuals are currently under arrest. According to a statement, they have been charged under various provisions of BNS 2023, UA (P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Mohali, Punjab.

Additionally, in the Chandigarh Sector 10 grenade attack case, the NIA chargesheeted a key accused on Saturday. The attack was masterminded by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists based abroad.

Abhijot Singh alias Babba alias Gopi, a Punjab resident who was arrested in April for his involvement in the attack, has been charged in the supplementary chargesheet filed before the Special NIA Court, Chandigarh, on Friday.

According to the officials, the attack, which targeted a retired Punjab Police officer, was part of a conspiracy to spread fear in the society.

The entire attack was planned out by Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, in collusion with US-based gangster Happy Passia, officials mentioned.

As per NIA investigations, Passia was responsible for recruitment and funding, and for providing weapons and explosives to the India-based operatives.