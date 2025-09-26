NIA chargesheets man-son duo in BJP leader Ratan Dubey’s murder case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a man-son duo linked to the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in connection with the brutal murder of BJP leader Ratan Dubey in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

The second supplementary charge sheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur, said the NIA press release on Friday.

The accused, Shivanand Nag and his father Narayan Prasad Nag, have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the NIA, both were active operatives of the CPI (Maoist) and had a history of political, business, and personal rivalry with the slain leader.

The case relates to the murder of Ratan Dubey, a prominent local BJP leader, who was hacked to death with hand axes in full public view during an election campaign in Koushalnar village, Jharaghati area, Narayanpur district, in November 2023.

The attack occurred in a crowded weekly market and was intended to disrupt the electoral process and instil fear among the local population.

In its official statement, the NIA said: “The duo was found to have been actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to Dubey’s brutal killing.”

The agency further revealed that the attack was orchestrated by the Bayanan Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee of the East Bastar Division of CPI (Maoist), with the involvement of their overground workers (OGWs).

The NIA had taken over the probe in February 2024. Earlier, in June 2024, it had filed a charge sheet against Dhan Singh Korram, followed by the arrest and chargesheeting of two more accused, Sainuram Korram and Laluram Korram, in December 2024.

The case is registered as RC-08/2024/NIA/RPR. The investigation remains ongoing as the agency continues to identify and apprehend other suspects involved in the larger conspiracy.

This development marks a significant step in bringing to justice those responsible for targeted political killings and Maoist-led violence in insurgency-affected regions of Chhattisgarh.