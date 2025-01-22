Nine vegetable vendors die as lorry turns turtle near Karnataka’s Yellapur

Yellapur: Nine persons travelling in a lorry transporting vegetables were killed when the vehicle turned turtle near Arabail Ghat in Yellapur taluk of Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday early morning.

The lorry was transporting vegetables from Savanur in Haveri district to the weekly vegetable market in Kumta. All the deceased were vegetable vendors, police said.

More than 25 vegetable vendors were travelling in the lorry, which turned turtle as the driver lost control and the vehicle fell into a roadside gorge.

Nine persons were killed in the accident, while over eight person with serious injuries were shifted to KMC-RI in Hubballi, Yellapur police informed