Nirmithi Kendra to Maintain Parashurama Theme Park Amidst Controversy: DC Issues Directives

Udupi: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swaroopa T.K. has issued a formal clarification regarding the responsibility for the maintenance, cleanliness, and security of the Parashurama Theme Park, situated atop Ummikalbetta at Yarlapadi in Bailur village, Karkala taluk. The statement comes amidst ongoing controversy surrounding the park, with DC Swaroopa T.K. affirming that the implementing agency, Nirmithi Kendra, will retain full responsibility until the project’s completion.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, Nirmithi Kendra, Udupi, is unequivocally responsible for upholding cleanliness standards and ensuring robust security measures within the theme park premises. Until the project is finalised and formally handed over, the agency is mandated to safeguard all valuable electronic equipment, construction materials, and other assets, while diligently managing the park’s operations. Official orders to this effect have been formally issued.

Emphasising the necessity for impeccable maintenance and the avoidance of any potential complications, the Deputy Commissioner, in her capacity as District Magistrate, has issued a series of key directives to Nirmithi Kendra:

Immediate Sanitation: The Parashurama Theme Park premises must undergo immediate cleaning, encompassing the removal of overgrown vegetation and the appropriate disposal of all waste materials.

Approach Road Maintenance: Cleanliness must be consistently maintained on all approach roads leading to the theme park.

CCTV Installation: The installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras within the park premises is to be expedited without delay.

24/7 Security Deployment: Round-the-clock deployment of security personnel is mandated to ensure the safety and security of the site.

Public Access Restricted:

Stringent measures are to be implemented to prevent public entry into the theme park, with access limited solely to authorised personnel. An ongoing investigation necessitates the complete restriction of public access to the site.

The DC has further stipulated that any instances of trespassing within the theme park area will result in the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs) and the registration of cases under relevant provisions, including the BNSS Act, 2023. All necessary precautions must be taken to maintain law and order at the site.

DC Swaroopa T.K. has further directed Nirmithi Kendra to guarantee the safe and proper storage of all valuable items and construction materials present at the site, thereby assuming full responsibility for the theme park until the complete project delivery.

Nirmithi Kendra is required to submit a comprehensive compliance report, detailing actions taken on the aforementioned directives, to the Deputy Commissioner’s office by January 10. Furthermore, officials from Nirmithi Kendra are instructed to conduct weekly site inspections, overseeing cleanliness and submitting reports accompanied by GPS-tagged photographic evidence, as stated in the Deputy Commissioner’s official order.

Cleaning Work Underway:

In accordance with the Deputy Commissioner’s directives, Nirmithi Kendra has initiated cleaning operations within and around the Parashurama Theme Park. The department has resolved to undertake the work exclusively, without public participation.

Currently, sanitation workers are engaged in clearing overgrown grass and bushes, which have reached considerable heights along the access road extending from the foothills to the Parashurama Theme Park on the hilltop.