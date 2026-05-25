Nishal Flora Almeida Brings Pride to Mangaluru as Indian Navy Sub Lieutenant

Mangaluru: Nishal Flora Almeida, daughter of Mr. Naveen Almeida and Mrs. Chris Evert D’Souza of Kongooru in Kulshekar, Mangaluru, has brought laurels to the city by being appointed as a Sub Lieutenant in the Indian Navy.

Nishal began her education at St Aloysius High School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru, in 2016, where she quickly stood out for her talent and leadership qualities. As an NCC cadet, she earned the distinction of becoming the first student from the school to represent it in the Republic Day Parade through the RDC Camp.

During her school years, Nishal excelled in several fields, including leadership, dance, music, painting, sports, karate, academics, and event anchoring, leaving a mark with her all-around abilities. She later secured a high rank in Aeronautical Engineering and completed the Service Selection Board (SSB) process.

Now appointed as a Sub Lieutenant in the Indian Navy, Nishal has become an inspiration to young people through her hard work, dedication, sincerity, and commitment.

To celebrate her achievement, the residents of Kongooru and ward members have organised a grand welcome programme for Nishal Flora Almeida on May 29. She will be welcomed to her hometown in an open-vehicle procession, followed by a felicitation program at her residence.