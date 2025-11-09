Nishikant Dubey on Rahul’s dance jibe at PM Modi: Gandhi family didn’t instil good values in him

Bhagalpur (Bihar): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey lashed out at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his dance jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Congress MP “does not care” about the Indian civilisation and culture as the Gandhi family “did not instil good values” in him.

Last week, Gandhi had accused PM Modi of doing “anything for votes”, stating, “If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in exchange for your votes, he will dance on stage.”

Just days later, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was seen joining the Tharu tibeswomen in West Champaran district of poll-bound Bihar for their traditional dance.

Reacting to this, Nishikant Dubey, in an interview with IANS, said, “If Priyanka Gandhi dances well, she’s our fellow MP, and that’s great. But the manner in which Rahul Gandhi made statements about the Prime Minister is very indecent and opinionated. Whenever his (Rahul Gandhi’s) father and mother went to the Northeast, they were seen dancing. Were they dancing for votes?”

He also accused the Lok Sabha LoP of having “no concern” regarding the Indian civilisation and culture.

“This statement suggests that Rahul Gandhi does not care about Indian civilisation and culture. Making such statements about the Prime Minister of the nation shows that the Gandhi family did not instil good values in Rahul, so what can we say about him?” Dubey added.

Meanwhile, the BJP has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the Congress MP’s comments, alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and an affront to the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office.

The party stated that Gandhi’s remarks, including his suggestion that the Prime Minister could “perform Bharatnatyam on stage for votes”, were inappropriate and unfit for a national leader.

The BJP urged the poll body to take immediate action against Gandhi.