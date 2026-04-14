Nitish Kumar dissolves cabinet, set to resign as Bihar CM

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday dissolved his Cabinet, marking the end of an era in Bihar.

After nearly two decades at the helm — during which he played a pivotal role in shaping the state’s development trajectory — Nitish Kumar is now set to step away from state politics and shift his focus toward national responsibilities.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar chaired his final cabinet meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with ministers from all departments and senior officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister formally informed his colleagues of his decision to resign.

The atmosphere was visibly emotional, as ministers reflected on the long political journey shared under his leadership.

In a rare and personal gesture, Nitish Kumar interacted individually with ministers, who in turn expressed their gratitude and emotions.

He reassured them that although he is heading to Delhi, his focus will remain firmly on Bihar’s development. Nitish Kumar remarked, “This is a deeply emotional moment. I am now heading to Delhi, but I will continue to keep a watchful eye on everything from there.”

Following the meeting, a photo session was held at the Secretariat, where the Chief Minister posed with cabinet colleagues and senior officials — capturing the final moments of his tenure.

Nitish Kumar is scheduled to submit his resignation to the Governor later in the day. This will formally conclude his tenure and trigger the process for the formation of a new government in the state.

After taking the oath as a Rajya Sabha member, Nitish Kumar will actively shift toward national politics.

Despite stepping down, his continued influence on Bihar’s governance and political direction is expected to remain significant.

This marks not just a change in leadership, but a defining transition in Bihar’s political landscape — closing one chapter while opening another.