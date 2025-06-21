Nitish-led Bihar govt hikes social security pension to Rs 1,100 ahead of elections

Patna: In a significant pre-election welfare move, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced hike in the social security pension scheme, increasing the monthly pension amount for widows, elderly, and disabled persons from Rs 400 to Rs 1100.

Making the announcement on social media platform X, CM Nitish Kumar said, “I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, widowed women, elderly and disabled people will now get Rs 1100 per month instead of Rs 400. The increased pension amount will be disbursed from July onwards.”

The pension will now be distributed on the 10th of every month, benefiting 1.09 crore citizens across the state.

The announcement comes amid a focused government campaign— which began in April with the goal of directly engaging with 2 crore women in the state.

Though Nitish government has not launched any direct universal cash transfer program for women, it has implemented various targeted welfare schemes.

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide Rs 2500 per month to women under the proposed Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana, if elected to power.

With only four months left for the Bihar Assembly elections, political observers see this pension hike as a strategic countermeasure to Opposition’s promises, especially aimed at reinforcing Nitish Kumar’s pro-poor image.

The decision has received strong backing from NDA leaders.

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said: “Raising the pension to Rs 1100 is a historic and compassionate move. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for addressing the needs of the elderly, widows, and disabled citizens.”

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha also lauded the decision: “The public demanded at least Rs 1000, and the government has delivered even more. This shows our government’s commitment to listening and responding with action.”

JDU MLC Neeraj Kumar took a swipe at the Opposition, saying “Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, this rise in pension reflects our policy of ‘Vikas, nyay ke saath’ (development with justice). If Tejashwi Yadav is so concerned, he should sell some of his billions in property and start the Lalu/Tejashwi Pension Scheme.”

Bihar now joins the list of states — including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Jharkhand — where pre-poll welfare decisions have played a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes.

With a focus on women, the elderly, and marginalized communities, the NDA appears to be consolidating its voter base in the run-up to the 2025 Assembly elections.