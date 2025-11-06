Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025 Set to Draw Thousands to Coastal City

Mangalore: The stage is all set for the most-awaited Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025, to be held on Sunday, November 9, as thousands of enthusiastic runners, from first-timers to seasoned athletes, take to the streets of Mangalore for this landmark sporting event.

Organized by the Mangalore Runners Club (MRC), the marathon is being conducted to international standards and recognized by global marathon regulatory bodies. Now in its 4th edition, the event has grown exponentially since its inception – from a small community run to one of coastal India’s most prominent marathons, attracting over 6,000 participants this year from across the country and abroad.

This year’s marathon will see runners from South Africa, Singapore, Denmark, and Nigeria alongside participants from multiple Indian states, reflecting the event’s growing national and international appeal. Runners between 8 and 80 years of age are set to participate, with an inspiringly strong representation from women and girl runners.

Beyond being a sporting spectacle, the marathon continues to uphold a spirit of community service. The event proudly supports Riya Foundation as its charity partner, an organization dedicated to the care, education, and empowerment of children and adults with developmental disabilities.

The three-day Niveus Mangalore Marathon Expo, powered by Vertex Managed Workspace, will be held from November 6th to 8th at Ashoka Business Centre, Kapikad, Bejai. The Expo will feature an exciting showcase of products and services from the world of running, fitness, and wellness, including sportswear, nutrition, and running gear, offering participants and visitors a vibrant pre-race experience.

Ms. Mehwish Hussain, Race Director, shared detailed insights about the event. The race will commence from Mangala Stadium, following a picturesque route to Tannirbhavi Beach and back, showcasing the beauty of Mangalore’s coastline.

Race start timings have been meticulously planned to ensure smooth movement across categories, and participants are advised to reach the venue early according to their flag-off time. She emphasized that runner safety and comfort are top priorities, with medical support by KMC Hospital, hydration stations, and volunteers deployed throughout the course. Runners can look forward to a fun warm-up session, guidance from experienced pacers who will help participants achieve their target timings & the finisher’s medal, which draws inspiration from Mangalore’s cultural identity – Pili Nalike.

The event includes multiple categories: Full Marathon (42.2 km), 20 Miler (32 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km), 10km Run, 5km Run, 2km Gammath Run, and Yenepoya World School Student Run (10km/5km).

A free ferry ride from Tannirbhavi Boat Jetty back to Mangala Stadium will be available for 10K participants. The total prize purse of Rs 12 lakhs will be distributed across race & age categories.