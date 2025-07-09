Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025 Set to Return on November 9, Official Launch Scheduled for July 12

Mangaluru: The Mangalore Runners Club (MRC) has announced the fourth edition of the Mangalore Marathon, scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The MRC, an organization dedicated to fostering fitness and promoting a vibrant running culture within the region, will host the event.

Niveus Solutions, a part of NTT Data, will continue its role as the title sponsor for the fourth consecutive year. This ongoing partnership underscores Niveus Solutions’ dedication to supporting community-based sporting endeavors.

The official launch of the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025 is slated for Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM, and will be held at the Ajanta Business Center, Vertex Workspace, Bejai. The launch ceremony will feature prominent figures, including Shri Sudheer Kumar Reddy, CH IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru; Shri Suyog Shetty, CEO & Co-Founder, Niveus Solutions; Shri Krishna Hegde M, GGM – HR, MRPL; and Shri Gurudatta Shenoy, Managing Partner, Mukund MGM Realty, as chief guests.

The marathon will commence at Mangala Stadium, offering participants a variety of race distances to accommodate runners of all levels. Events will include the 42.2 km full marathon, as well as shorter distance options, culminating in a 2 km fun run designed to encourage participation from beginners and families alike.

Online registration for the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025 will commence shortly after the official launch event. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit the event website at www.mangaloremarathon.com for further details and registration information.

The Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025 aims to provide an exceptional race-day experience, characterized by scenic coastal routes, robust support from dedicated volunteers, and world-class organizational standards.