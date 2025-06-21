NMPA Observes 11th International Day of Yoga 2025 with Enthusiasm and Unity

Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 with the active participation of port employees in a collective spirit, aligning with this year’s global theme – “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” The event marked a decade of Yoga Day observances and echoed the national call to integrate yoga into everyday life for holistic well-being.

Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA presided over the function and inaugurated the event along with Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson & Shri Padmanabhachar K., IOFS, CVO, NMPA. Senior officers, employees, staff, and school children participated in the event with great enthusiasm.

Chairman of NMPA, in his presidential address, highlighted the transformative power of Yoga in aligning body, mind, and spirit. Emphasizing that Yoga is a way of life, he spoke of its deep Indian roots, its global acceptance, and its proven ability to ensure mental peace, physical strength, and self-discipline.

Quoting ancient wisdom, including Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras and the Bhagavad Gita, the Chairman described Yoga as a journey of the self, through the self, to the self. He emphasized that true productivity and prosperity—whether for individuals or the nation—depend on health and discipline, which yoga fosters.

He urged all employees to make Yoga a daily practice, not just for personal well-being, but as a step towards building a healthier, stronger, and more vibrant India, contributing to national growth.

During this event, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s address from Visakhapatnam, the central venue for IDY 2025, was live-streamed for the officers and employees of the port. The Prime Minister highlighted yoga as a gift from India to the world and stressed its role in building a healthier planet and a harmonious society.

Yoga Park Inaugurated at NMPA to Promote Wellness

As a highlight of the day, a “Yoga Park” was inaugurated in the NMPA residential colony within the port premises by Dr. Sushma Akkaraju, President, NMP Mahila Samaj, in the august presence of the Chairman, Deputy Chairperson, and CVO. Developed to promote health and wellness within the port community, the park features a dedicated walking track and a spacious open area for yoga, providing a peaceful environment for daily practice.

All participants enthusiastically performed yoga as per the Common Yoga Protocol under the “Yoga Sangam” initiative, one of the 10 Signature Events of IDY 2025 introduced by the Ministry of Ayush. This initiative aims to expand the grassroots reach of yoga and promote its universal benefits.

To build awareness and enthusiasm ahead of the main event, NMPA had already conducted a weeklong range of wellness activities in the Port and nearby schools & colleges. These included Y-Break Yoga sessions for employees, daily morning and evening yoga routines for employees & school children, a special session on Yogic Lifestyle and Relaxation Techniques, and yoga sessions for college students, etc. Employees across departments in the port enthusiastically participated, embracing yoga as a tool for physical and mental well-being.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to adopt yoga as a daily discipline and a step toward building a healthier and more mindful workforce. The port’s active participation in the observance underlines its commitment to employee well-being and national wellness goals.



