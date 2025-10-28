‘No alternative solutions’: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar on Tejasvi Surya’s suggestions for Bengaluru traffic woes

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who met him earlier in the day to discuss the Bengaluru Tunnel Road Project and traffic congestion in the state capital, had not offered any alternative solutions.

Interacting with reporters at the Bharat Jodo auditorium in the state Congress unit office, Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said: “The suggestions given by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya to ease Bengaluru’s traffic congestion do not offer any alternative solutions. However, I respect his suggestions and will instruct officials to examine them.”

Asked about the meeting, he said: “He (Surya) has given some suggestions. He said the proposed tunnel road will benefit only cars and that the metro network should also be expanded. We have no objection to integrating metro connectivity. I will discuss his other suggestions with the officials. He has also suggested allowing private and mini buses in Bengaluru. But the number of vehicles on city roads is already high. So we must deliberate on whether permitting private buses will be of any use.”

“He said a Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) should be formed. I asked him why it was not done during their tenure, and he replied that it couldn’t be done then. I asked him how much financial assistance the central government is providing for Bengaluru’s development. I told him, let all your MPs come, I will join you — together we can meet the Prime Minister and demand funds,” Shivakumar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister clarified that there is no plan to use six acres of Lalbagh land for the tunnel road. “Only the entry and exit points of the tunnel will be at the edge of Lalbagh. I asked him to suggest alternative locations if this is not acceptable. He said that tunnel roads are being opposed in all countries. I told him that decisions cannot be made based on the opinion of just one person,” he said.

“He (Surya) also said 70 per cent of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) should be used for public transport and a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) should be implemented. He suggested increasing the number of suburban trains. I agreed and told him we can go to the Central government together to request funds and discuss it with Union Minister of State V. Somanna. So far, not a single suburban train has been added because the Centre has not provided funds. How can everything depend only on us? I told him it’s not enough to give suggestions — they must also allocate funds,” Shivakumar stated.

About the BJP leader’s remark that promoting public transport would reduce private vehicle use, Shivakumar said: “You have come here using your own vehicle — can I stop you from doing that? It’s a social reality that people prefer to travel with their families in their own vehicles. Can we stop them? If the MP wants, let him appeal to his constituency’s residents to leave their cars at home and use public transport. Let’s see how many will follow. Even today, a man without a car struggles to get a bride. The MP has no understanding of such social realities.”

On why Surya met him on one hand and filed a PIL on the other, Shivakumar said: “Let him file any PIL he wants. If necessary, let the court itself form a committee to inspect all proposed locations. If there’s any mistake from me or my officials, we are ready to correct it.”

About his earlier comment calling the treasury empty, he said: “Yes, I said that in the context of finances. Every project requires funds. Tweets and criticisms alone can’t bring solutions. Let them get funds from the Prime Minister. Anyone can give suggestions, as many as they want. They say no tunnel roads, no demolition of buildings, but if we increase buses, how many will actually use them? Is it possible to build metro lines everywhere?”

On the preparatory meeting for Council elections, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said: “We will finalise the candidates for the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies within the next 8 to 10 days. A preparatory meeting was held to organise our workers. After consulting with party workers and ticket aspirants, I will recommend the names to Delhi.”



