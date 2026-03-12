No fuel shortage, panic buying may create artificial scarcity: TN petroleum merchants

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Merchants Association has clarified that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel anywhere in the state, even as rumours linked to the ongoing Iran conflict triggered panic buying and long queues at fuel stations.

Speaking to reporters in Cuddalore, the association’s president Murali said that fuel supply is functioning normally across Tamil Nadu and urged the public not to panic. Murali said that all the nearly 7,000 petrol pumps across the state, from Chennai to Kanniyakumari, are receiving regular fuel supplies.

Despite this, rumours that petrol and diesel could soon become scarce and prices might rise, led many vehicle owners to rush to petrol stations since Wednesday night.

In several districts across Tamil Nadu, motorists were seen lining up in long queues at fuel pumps.

Dealers said many customers were purchasing fuel in quantities far higher than usual, with some even storing petrol in cans.

According to the association, such panic-driven purchases are the main reason behind the sudden pressure on petrol pumps.

Murali explained that petrol dealers usually maintain at least three days’ stock to ensure uninterrupted supply to the public.

“There is no shortage of petrol anywhere in Tamil Nadu. Fuel distribution is running smoothly at all pumps,” he said.

He warned that panic buying could lead to an artificial shortage even when there is adequate supply in the system.

“Many people believe petrol may not be available tomorrow, but that is not true. When people start buying fuel in large quantities unnecessarily, it can create a false sense of scarcity,” Murali said.

Fuel dealers have also expressed concern about people purchasing petrol in containers and cans, calling it both unnecessary and potentially dangerous.

The association noted that the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, which has affected some hotels and eateries, may have indirectly contributed to public fears about a wider fuel shortage.

However, Murali clarified that the LPG issue has no connection with petrol or diesel supply in the state. Due to panic buying, dealers reported that fuel sales have nearly doubled in some areas compared to normal levels.

The association has appealed to the public to remain calm and continue normal refuelling practices, assuring that fuel supplies remain stable across Tamil Nadu.