No one can prevent Modi from becoming PM for third time: Kumaraswamy



Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD (S) Karnataka President H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said that no one can prevent Narendra Modi from becoming Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

“I have observed it very closely that no one will be able to prevent Modi from becoming Prime Minister for a third time,” Kumaraswamy told media persons.

He said that cracks between Central-state relations are also clearly visible.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has presented 14 budgets in the state assembly, which is a record. Still he alleges that the Centre does injustice with the state,” he said.

“Siddaramaiah is now claiming that the 15th Finance Commission has done injustice to Karnataka state. The Finance Commission works as per the provisions of the Constitution,” he said.

He said that there is no issue of seat sharing between BJP and JD (S). “We want to overthrow this corrupt government and win all 28 seats in Lok Sabha elections. Our aim is to ensure the victory of the NDA. We do not have any intention of snatching constituencies of others,” Kumaraswamy added.



