No option but to accept Assam observer’s role: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Responding to the high command’s decision to appoint him as the senior observer for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar said that he had no option but to accept the responsibility.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday, Shivakumar said, “I don’t have any option. My option is whatever the party asks me to do, I have to do it. Being a Congressman, I have to work for the party. I have just seen the AICC press release. They have asked me to go to Assam. Earlier also I was appointed for Assam, and now again they want me to take responsibility there.”

It may be noted that Shivakumar is considered a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka. Recently, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah achieving the distinction of becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state, discussions on a possible leadership change have once again come to the forefront.

With this announcement, the party high command has given a clear indication that it is not in the mood to take up the issue of a leadership change in the state. Sources said the high command is also involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in campaigning in Kerala to consolidate the AHINDA vote bank.

Sources further revealed that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar was hopeful of a leadership change after the Sankranti festival, which falls in mid-January. However, following the recent poll setback in Bihar, the AICC is said to have changed its strategy and approach on key political decisions.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that one could remain in politics only as long as they enjoy the blessings of the people, and that he would continue in public life as long as such support exists. Responding to a question on whether he would complete a full term as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said the party high command would decide the matter and expressed hope that he would complete the term.

On the day Siddaramaiah equalled the record of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraja Urs as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka, supporters of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar made contradictory statements on the leadership issue.

While supporters of the Chief Minister said it would be difficult to run the government without Siddaramaiah, an MLA from Shivakumar’s camp said the Chief Minister should groom the next line of leadership and expressed confidence that Siddaramaiah would act responsibly and ensure a smooth transition.

Meanwhile, reacting to criticism by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over alleged interference, Deputy CM Shivakumar said, “Mr Kumaraswamy, I have more experience than you. I have better experience in administration. I may not have been the Chief Minister, but I know whom to call, what to do and how to get things done. I have worked for a long time as a minister. I know what administration is. I don’t want to learn anything from Kumaraswamy.”



