No question of targeting minorities, they are backbone of Congress: Karnataka Home minister

Bengaluru: Reacting on the charges that minority leaders are being targeted in the Karnataka Congress unit following action against two Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) hailing from the Muslim community for anti-party activities during the recent bypolls in the state, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Saturday that there is no question of targeting minorities and that they are the backbone of the Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, “There is no question of us targeting minority leaders. They have stood as the backbone of the Congress party. When I was the party President during two general elections, they stood by us. Even today, it is give and take. We have to ensure their development.”

“Hence, they (minorities) will be with us, and their development is our duty. It would be wrong if someone thinks that, because of the Davanagere South issue, there will be a big change. That is completely incorrect. We are living like brothers. There is no reason for them to feel upset over one Assembly seat. Along with the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) and the party President (Mallikarjun Kharge), we will set it right,” he added.

It may be noted that Muslim leaders had demanded a ticket for a candidate from their community to contest the Davanagere South bypoll.

However, the party chose to field the grandson of veteran Congress leader late Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Following these developments, the Congress dismissed MLC Abdul Jabbar from its primary membership, while another MLC, Naseer Ahmad, was stripped of his post as the Chief Minister’s political advisor.

Responding to former Minister K.N. Rajanna’s statement that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is silent when Muslim leaders are targeted in the party, Parameshwara said it was Rajanna’s personal opinion.

“The media should not ask for my opinion on his ( K.N. Rajanna’s) statements,” the Karnataka Home Minister added.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s charge that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has conspired against convicted Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni in connection with the BJP leader Yogesh Gowda murder case, following the court awarding life imprisonment to Kulkarni, Parameshwara said, “I do not know the circumstances under which the statement was made or in what sense it was issued.”

“However, we must respect the judicial system of the country. There is scope to discuss the pros and cons and to file an appeal. Kulkarni can appeal and argue that the judgment is wrong; there is a provision for that. I believe he will do so. But as public representatives, we cannot question the court’s judgment,” he added.

On the delay in internal reservation, Parameshwara said, “The matter has been discussed in the state Cabinet. A technical committee has been formed, and members from the Department of Personnel Administration and Reforms (DPAR) and the Social Welfare Department will be appointed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to finalise the roster system. When the government enacts a law, it must stand the test of legality and remain within the legal framework. The matter will likely come up in the next Cabinet meeting.”

“We are not against it. The only question is that it must be done lawfully,” he added.



