‘No reason to doubt Centre’s assurance’: Karnataka HC disposes of writ by hotel association on LPG

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday disposed of a writ petition filed by the Bangalore Hotel Association seeking increased supply of commercial LPG cylinders, observing that the Centre has already taken necessary steps and no further directions are required.

A bench of Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing arguments from both the hotel association and the Central government, noting that there was no reason to doubt the assurance given by the Centre regarding LPG supply.

Stating that it cannot interfere in policy matters, especially in the prevailing global conditions, the court declined to issue any directions to the Centre.

During the hearing, counsel for the association, K. Satish Bhat, argued that there was a disparity in LPG allocation, pointing out that Tamil Nadu was receiving around 8,500 cylinders and Kerala about 4,200 cylinders, while Karnataka was being supplied only around 1,000 cylinders for hotels. He contended that proper guidelines were not being followed in the distribution process.

Opposing the plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the Central government is engaged in diplomatic efforts and that oil and gas supplies are not entirely under its control. He said the LPG supply situation is dynamic and changes on a daily basis, and the government is making efforts at all levels to improve allocation.

The court observed that India does not produce sufficient crude oil or LPG domestically and noted that global supply constraints, particularly amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, have affected availability. It remarked that the situation in India remains better compared to several other countries, as it disposed of the petition filed by the Bangalore Hotel Association.

In a relief to hotel owners, the Karnataka government on Monday announced an increase in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, adding 1,000 more to the existing allocation.

After a meeting with gas companies and representatives of hotel associations in Bengaluru, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa said the total number of commercial cylinders supplied in the state will be increased to 10,000. He added that the move aims to address supply concerns and ensure smoother distribution across sectors.

Muniyappa said that commercial gas users will now have to register with the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL). He noted that users have been given a week’s time to complete the registration process, and failure to do so would result in the denial of commercial gas supply. The step, he said, is intended to curb irregularities and track usage.

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, the Central government has stepped up monitoring of its potential impact on India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing an emergency meeting of the Union Cabinet on Sunday night, where he held detailed discussions with senior ministers and top officials on ensuring the supply of essential commodities, maintaining food security, and safeguarding key sectors of the economy. A high-level team of senior ministers, including Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pralhad Joshi, has been constituted to manage the situation.



