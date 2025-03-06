No season should be off-season for Uttarakhand, says PM Modi

Harsil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the need for year-round tourism in Uttarakhand to strengthen the state’s economy, asserting that “no season should be off-season” for the region.

Addressing a large public gathering in Harsil, the Prime Minister extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent tragic incident in Mana.

“In this difficult time, the unity and support shown by the people of our country have provided immense strength to the affected families,” he said.

Praising Uttarakhand’s spiritual significance, he expressed gratitude for being able to visit the winter abode of Goddess Ganga. “This land of Devbhoomi is filled with spiritual energy. Visiting these sacred sites and meeting all of you fills me with great joy,” he said.

Recalling his deep connection with the state, PM Modi said, “Because of Maa Ganga’s blessings, I got the opportunity to serve Uttarakhand. I believe it was her blessings that led me to Kashi, where I now serve as a parliamentarian. I have always felt that Maa Ganga has adopted me, and today, I am honoured to visit her maternal home, Mukhwa.”

The Prime Minister also reminisced about his bond with the people of Uttarakhand, especially the women who affectionately send him local produce.

“I fondly remember my ‘didi-bhulis’ (sisters) from here. They keep sending me the famous red grams of Harsil and other local products. I am truly grateful for your love,” he added.

Reflecting on his last visit to Kedarnath, he reaffirmed his vision for the state. “I had said that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand. Though those words were mine, I believe it was Baba Kedar who empowered me to say them. And today, with his blessings, those words are becoming a reality,” he said.

PM Modi emphasised the significance of winter tourism in achieving economic empowerment for the state.

“Tourism in Uttarakhand has been seasonal, with a peak during March to June. But after that, the number of visitors drops, leading to economic challenges. It is crucial to ensure that no season is an off-season. Tourism should be active throughout the year,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s potential, he stressed that winter is the most special time to experience “Devboomi” Uttarakhand’s true essence.

“Winter tourism here offers thrilling activities like trekking and skiing, which are truly exhilarating experiences. Additionally, many pilgrimage sites hold special rituals during this season. Even in the villages, one can witness religious ceremonies that are deeply rooted in our ancient traditions,” he said.

“When in winter, there is fog in most part of the nation, then in these mountains, there is bright sunlight. This can be a special event and in Gharwali, one can say ‘Gham taapo pariyatan’ (sun-bathe tourism),” he added.

He praised the Uttarakhand government’s vision for 365-day tourism, stating that it will offer visitors diverse and enriching experiences.

“Our double-engine government is committed to making Uttarakhand a developed state. From the Char Dham All-Weather Road to modern expressways, railway expansion, air travel, and helicopter services, Uttarakhand has seen rapid development over the past decade,” he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the Kedarnath and Hemkund ropeway projects, which will significantly benefit the elderly, women, and children, making religious travel more accessible.

Concluding his speech, PM Modi highlighted the surge in tourism in Uttarakhand, particularly the unprecedented number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham this year.

“This increasing influx of visitors is a testament to Uttarakhand’s growing prominence as a premier spiritual and adventure tourism destination,” he said.