‘No single-vendor diktat’: Delhi CM warns private schools

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday that no private school should force parents to buy books, uniforms, stationery items, and other stuff from the institution itself or from a particular vendor, failing which action will be taken.

The Chief Minister said that she will visit private schools in the city and conduct a surprise inspection.

In a video message on X, she said: “’I can go to any private school in Delhi for inspection. Every school will state it clearly on its notice board, on its website, and at any store it operates that parents are free to buy uniforms, books and stationery from anywhere.”

“There is no compulsion that they should buy from the school itself or from any of the vendors mentioned by you. Not at all,” she emphasised.

However, she mentioned that if the schools want to convey anything regarding the purchase of the stuff, they can give five to six references in writing for the ease of parents.

“But there shall be no compulsion that parents have to buy books from the centre of your reference,” she said.

Alongside the video message, the Chief Minister mentioned that there will be “no coercion, no captive buying and no single-vendor diktat”.

“Please ensure this; it is not a joke,” she cautioned.

She firmly said that the message is being conveyed to schools on a very serious note.

“Any violation, any manipulation, will invite the toughest action available under the law. A takeover is not beyond consideration,” she said.

Cautioning schools not to take her inspection warning lightly, the Chief Minister said: “Me coming for an inspection is not a gimmick; it is a reality.”

She said that the message is the result of all those comments which were sent to her by the people, including parents.

She also said that the parents have sent her suggestions regarding the next school she should visit.

“People can send me more suggestions. I will visit all those places where wrongdoings are taking place. It is our responsibility to improve Delhi,” she asserted.