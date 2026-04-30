Three held with 2 kg drugs in Delhi’s Shahdara

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on narcotics, the Shahdara district police in Delhi have arrested three alleged drug peddlers in separate back-to-back operations and seized nearly 2 kg of ganja, officials said on Thursday.

According to the police, a total of 1.944 kg of ganja was recovered in coordinated actions carried out by teams of Vivek Vihar and Farsh Bazar police stations over two days.

In the first operation, a police team from Vivek Vihar police station apprehended a suspect near an underpass in the Kasturba Nagar area on April 29. The team, led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kuldeep and comprising Head Constables Manish and Naresh along with Constable Sachin, was on patrol in civil dress when they noticed a man attempting to flee upon seeing them.

The suspect was chased and caught, and upon checking his bag, police recovered 650 grams of ganja.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Gupta alias Kaliya, a 25-year-old resident of Delhi’s Shahdara, who has been previously involved in 12 criminal cases.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Vivek Vihar police station.

In the second operation, conducted late on April 28, a team from Farsh Bazar police station intercepted another suspect near Keyan Banquet Hall during routine night patrolling.

The individual’s suspicious behaviour prompted a search, leading to the recovery of 779 grams of ganja.

The accused, identified as Nizamuddin alias Tonu, 36, is a resident of Shahdara and has a criminal history of 10 cases.

Police said he is also listed as a bad character of the Farsh Bazar police station. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

In the third incident, beat staff from Farsh Bazar police station apprehended a repeat offender near the railway line in Bihari Colony of Bholanath Nagar on the night of April 29.

The suspect tried to evade police during routine patrol but was stopped and searched.

Police recovered 515 grams of ganja from his possession.

The accused, Mukesh, 32, also a resident of Shahdara, has been previously involved in five criminal cases.

The investigation was taken over by ASI Amit Kumar, and a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), Rajendra Prasad Meena, said the successive operations underline the district police’s zero-tolerance approach towards drug-related offences.

He added that efforts are underway to identify and dismantle the wider supply network linked to the arrested individuals, with a focus on ensuring a safer and drug-free environment in the district.