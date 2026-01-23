Not afraid of conspiracies to implicate me in false cases, says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Friday that he is not afraid of ‘conspiracies’ to implicate him in ‘false cases’, including telephone tapping.

He alleged that the ruling Congress party is trying to implicate him in various cases, including the drugs case and an alleged relationship with actresses.

“They subjected not only me but also my family and my children to mental anguish,” KTR told the media before appearing in front of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping allegations.

Stating that he has been working for the state for the past 20 years, he said BRS achieved Telangana by overcoming all the conspiracies hatched by the then united Andhra Pradesh government and political leaders. He said the Congress party conspiring against them is not new.

The former minister said he never engaged in time-pass politics, never dragged opponents, opposition leaders, or their families into politics and never harassed them with false cases.

The BRS claimed that Telangana state achieved remarkable development in 10 years of BRS rule.

He alleged that there has been a total downfall during the last two years of Congress rule, which caused him deep anguish.

“The collapse of systems in all sectors, starting from the agricultural crisis, the suicides of farmers and weavers, the hardships of students, and the unemployment protests — all of this causes me immense pain,” he said.

He alleged that for the past five or six years, the Congress party has been carrying out a vicious smear campaign against him.

KTR said he was summoned for questioning regarding the phone tapping issue, and he would also ask some questions to the SIT officials.

“Is there even a single piece of evidence for the leaks that have been given out like a daily serial for the past two years, which have been destroying my character? I ask why they are spreading misinformation without a single piece of official evidence, relying solely on media leaks,” he said.

“I ask if even one police officer will state that telephone tapping is not happening in this state. I ask if DGP Shivadhar Reddy will come forward and say that telephone tapping is not happening in the state? Will Sajjanar come forward? Will the Intelligence IG come forward?” he asked.

He reiterated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is orchestrating this telephone tapping ‘drama’ solely to divert attention from the Singareni coal scam exposed by BRS.

“A scam involving thousands of crores of rupees in coal mines took place, centred around his brother-in-law. The Central government has not yet responded to this. We will fight fearlessly, without bowing down to anyone, as true sons of Telangana,” he said.

He vowed to continue to fight against the ‘failures’ of the Congress party and the ‘corruption’ of Revanth Reddy.

“Even if they play attention diversion games, our fight will remain focused, like Arjuna’s eye, on Revanth Reddy’s corruption and the implementation of the promises made by the Congress party,” he added.