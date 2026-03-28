Not against Hindi, decision on two-language policy not taken: Siddaramaiah​

Mysuru: Commenting on the controversy regarding the government’s decision not to consider passing Hindi as compulsory for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 10) students, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the government has not taken any decision on a two‑language policy in the state yet and clarified that it is not opposed to learning Hindi.​

He was speaking to the media at Mysuru airport on Saturday when asked whether the state government is implementing the two‑language policy.​

Siddaramaiah explained that a decision has been taken not to consider Hindi as a third language in SSLC board results from this year onwards. ​

He said that from this year, marks obtained in Hindi as a third language will not be counted, and the total marks for SSLC will be reduced from 625 to 525.​

Responding to questions on the attempt to implement a two‑language policy in education and opposition from private schools, he said that any government decision may attract support or opposition. ​

“The government is not against learning Hindi, but it should not be made mandatory for scoring marks in examinations,” he said.​

He added, “The government has made the decision. There will be people who oppose and welcome the decisions. We cannot get 100 per cent agreement on any matter. It is not about Hindi imposition or not learning Hindi, it is only about Hindi not being made compulsory for passing the board exam.”​

“When we were studying, Hindi was not compulsory. Since it was not compulsory, we did not bother to learn the language,” he maintained.​

Reacting to the upcoming by‑elections in the state, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the Congress party will win in Davanagere and Bagalkot. ​

He said he would participate in the campaign from Monday and later travel to Kerala on April 5 for election campaigning.​

“I will go campaigning on March 30. On March 30 and 31, I will go to Bagalkot. On April 1 and 2, I will campaign in Davanagere. On April 3 and 4, I will again go to Bagalkot. On April 5, I will go to Kerala. On April 6, I will either go to Bagalkot or Davanagere,” he stated.​

He noted that the Congress had won previous by‑elections, which he said is an indicator of future success. “We will win both seats. There is no confusion in Davanagere, and the rebel candidate has retired from the contest,” he added.​

Responding to a question on whether the bypoll results would settle speculation over the Chief Minister’s post, Siddaramaiah said there is no connection between the elections and the CM position. “If the party high command permits, I will present the budget for the next two years as well. We act according to the directions of the high command,” he said.​

“Ours is a party of high command,” he stated.​

Replying to a question on drug trafficking in Mysuru and the Mumbai link, he said the government has launched a crackdown on the drug trade and aims to make Karnataka drug‑free. ​

He said authorities have identified a drug network in Mysuru and legal action will be taken against those involved.​