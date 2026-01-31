Not consulted on Sunetra’s elevation; Ajit was to announce decision on reunion of NCP factions on Feb 12: Sharad Pawar

Baramati: Amid rapid political developments in Maharashtra after the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday clarified that he was not consulted regarding Sunetra Pawar’s elevation as the Deputy CM. He also stated that the reunion of the two NCP factions was almost finalised and Ajit Pawar was set to formally announce it on February 12.

“I have had no discussion with Sunetra Pawar regarding this. I only learnt about the swearing-in ceremony through the morning news,” he stated at a press conference.

On the merger between the two NCP factions, he confirmed that positive talks regarding reunification took place between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil and claimed that the reunion was almost finalised and the Dy CM was set to formally announce it on February 12.

Sharad Pawar clarified that while the talks were happening, he was not directly involved in the negotiations and they were led by Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil.

“It was Ajit Dada’s wish that both NCPs should come together, and it was our wish as well,” the senior Pawar stated.

He noted that the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar in an air crash has now caused a break in these merger discussions. The future course of action will now depend on the leaders of both sides.

Sharad Pawar emphasised that the road map was clear, saying that for four months, discussions were held to reunite the party. However, with the leader who initiated these talks no longer present, the process faces a significant challenge.

“We cannot bring back the one who has gone. Facing the current situation is a challenge, and someone must take up Ajit Pawar’s responsibility,” he concluded.

He also stated he had no information regarding the potential induction of Sunetra Pawar or Rohit Pawar into the ministry, noting that the demand for Sunetra Pawar’s leadership is coming from within her own faction.

When asked about Sunetra Pawar’s appointment, Sharad Pawar distanced himself from the decision. He further added, “The party (NCP) is theirs to run. Leaders like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare have the authority to make these decisions, and I will not comment on their internal choices. Our political paths are different. While the family stands together in grief, politics remains separate.”

On Ajit Pawar’s legacy and reflecting on his nephew’s career, Sharad Pawar paid a heartfelt tribute. “Ajit was a capable leader who maintained a deep dialogue with the common man. He had a profound understanding of the people’s issues and worked tirelessly to provide justice. His day would begin at dawn; had he been with us today, he wouldn’t be at home — he would be out on the field working.”

He described the loss as a massive blow to the family and the state.