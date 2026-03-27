Not wrong for MLAs to seek IPL tickets, says Karnataka minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has defended the demands made by state legislators in the Assembly for VIP treatment and IPL tickets, suggesting that there was nothing wrong with the request.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Parameshwara said, “There is nothing wrong in MLAs asking for IPL tickets in the House. The question is to what extent the government should be involved. So far, the government has not been involved in such matters. However, in 2025, after the tragic stampede incident, we were compelled to step in.”

He added that earlier, the police only provided security, but now they will also ensure that no untoward incidents occur. “We have constituted the Michael D’Cunha Commission and taken its recommendations into account. A new committee has been formed within the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and we have conveyed the recommendations to them,” he said.

Parameshwara further stated that KSCA was informed that matches could not be conducted without implementing the safety recommendations. “After this, they complied with the guidelines. There is nothing wrong with asking for tickets, but it is up to KSCA and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to decide how passes or tickets are distributed,” he added.

When asked about the lack of consensus on a Cabinet reshuffle and reports of MLAs planning to visit Delhi after the bypolls, Parameshwara said, “It is true that MLAs have hosted dinner meetings and sought appointments in Delhi. They have the right to do so. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already stated in the House that all 224 MLAs are eligible to become ministers, and those found suitable will be given opportunities.”

On the ongoing agitation over internal reservation, he said that it is natural for communities to protest for justice. “The government will take a final decision within the framework of the law. Their demands will be examined based on the principles of social justice,” he said.

He also clarified that legal concerns led to the postponement of a special Cabinet meeting. “The Chief Minister and Chief Secretary examined the legal position. Even discussions held in the Cabinet, if made public, could influence voters and violate Election Commission guidelines. Therefore, the matter was discussed with the Advocate General and the Election Commission, who advised that holding a special Cabinet meeting at this time would not be appropriate,” he said.

“As a result, the meeting has been postponed to April 9. Until then, no notifications can be issued,” he added.

It can be recalled that the issue of tickets for Karnataka MLAs for IPL matches at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was raised in the Assembly on Thursday, with Speaker U.T. Khader urging the government to take up the matter with the authorities concerned.

Khader said that MLAs are currently being issued only one ordinary ticket, reportedly due to concerns that legislators often pass on their tickets to others, leading to overcrowding and management issues in the VIP gallery.

He pointed out that this arrangement was causing inconvenience and embarrassment to MLAs. “When an MLA goes to watch a match, the staff may not recognise them and may not treat them with due respect. As a result, many MLAs are reluctant to attend matches,” he said.

The Speaker suggested that the authorities be called for discussions and a clear policy be put in place. He recommended that at least four tickets be issued to each MLA and that proper arrangements be made to ensure they are treated with respect. His remarks were welcomed by legislators, who thumped their desks in support.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka alleged that the authorities would not comply easily and suggested that the government use its regulatory powers. He questioned the granting of CL-7 liquor licences at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium during matches and the operation of bars at the venue. “Tighten the screws, and they will fall in line,” he remarked.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar responded that he would look into the issue.



