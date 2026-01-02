Notorious criminal arrested after encounter with police in Patna’s Khagaul

Patna: An encounter between police and a notorious criminal took place on Friday in the Khagaul area of the Danapur subdivision in the Bihar capital Patna, creating panic in the area.

The confrontation began in the morning after police received a specific tip-off that Manager Rai, a dreaded criminal from Didarganj, was present in the Khagaul area.

Manager Rai is reportedly known to have close links with a former RJD MLA.

Acting on the information, the police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

However, when Manager Rai realised he was surrounded, he opened fire on the police team. Rai, who had been on the police radar for a long time, apparently underestimated the changed and tougher approach of the police, said officials.

In retaliatory action, the police fired back, during which Manager Rai was injured. He was immediately taken to AIIMS Patna, where he is currently undergoing treatment under police custody. Police recovered weapons and other incriminating materials from the spot.

The encounter was officially confirmed by Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Kumar Sharma.

According to the SSP, Manager Rai has more than a dozen criminal cases registered against him, including murder, extortion, robbery, and other serious offences.

He is considered a notorious figure in the region, particularly known for his involvement in illegal weapons and criminal activities.

Intelligence inputs had suggested that Rai was moving in a vehicle to execute a criminal conspiracy, following which the Khagaul police laid a trap to apprehend him.

His name had also surfaced in a 2022 murder case of Dr Mohammad Anwar Alam under the Khagaul police station area.

Since then, Patna police have been conducting continuous raids to arrest him, and this encounter ultimately led to his capture.

The encounter led to brief panic in the area, but swift police action and a well-coordinated strategy ensured that the situation was quickly brought under control. No injuries to police personnel were reported.

Police officials stated that a detailed investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to dismantle Manager Rai’s criminal network.

The incident has sent a strong message that criminal activities will no longer be tolerated in Patna and other districts. Law enforcement agencies have reiterated that strict action will continue against offenders, reinforcing the rule of law.