Novena Begins Ahead of Annual Feast of Our Lady of Health, Velankanni Shrine, Kalmadi

Udupi: The nine-day novena prayers began on Wednesday evening as a spiritual preparation for the annual feast of Our Lady of Health, Velankanni Shrine at Kalmadi.

The theme of the celebration is “Mother Mary, Queen of Hope”, and the novena was inaugurated with a Holy Mass offered by Rev. Fr. Alban D’Souza, Rector of St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur, Karkala.

During the nine days of novena, special prayers will be held for various groups, including the faithful, couples, donors, youth, priests and religious, the elderly, sick, and families.

On Sunday, August 10, at 3 PM, a procession of the image of Our Lady of Velankanni will begin near the Kallmady bridge, to be flagged off by Monsignor Ferdinand Gonsalves, Vicar General of the Diocese of Udupi.

The main feast Mass will be celebrated on August 15 at 10:30 AM, led by Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi Diocese.

Also present on the occasion were Rev. Dr. Baptist Menezes, Rector of the Velankanni Shrine, and members of the church feast organizing committee.