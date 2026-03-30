NSCN-IM cadre killings: Tensions in Manipur’s Ukhrul and Kamjong, probe sought into incident

Imphal: Tensions prevailed in Manipur’s Ukhrul and Kamjong districts on Monday as several Naga organisations demanded a thorough and transparent inquiry into the killing of four cadres belonging to a faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM).

In a suspected fratricidal clash, four cadres of the NSCN-IM-Eastern Flank faction were allegedly gunned down by a rival faction at Hongbei village in Kamjong district on Saturday, triggering unrest there as well as in neighbouring Ukhrul district.

According to a police official, six cadres of the group were ambushed by rival members, resulting in the deaths of four, while two others managed to escape. Tensions escalated on Sunday morning after the bodies were recovered.

In a retaliatory outburst, an angry mob torched the NSCN-IM’s Wung regional office in Ukhrul district. However, no casualties were reported in the arson.

Condemning the killings, Naga students organisations and civil society groups, including the Tangkhul Naga Long and the Kaishan Students’ Union, expressed deep shock and sorrow. They described the incident as particularly alarming at a time when the Naga community faces multiple challenges. The organisations have called for a transparent investigation to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

Amid lingering uncertainty over the circumstances of the killings, local media reported that the families of the deceased have refused to conduct last rites until a full and credible explanation is provided.

Appealing for calm, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh urged the Tangkhul Naga community in Ukhrul to help restore peace and maintain law and order.

“The Ukhrul district has witnessed violence on Sunday, and the situation remains tense,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat said.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, Khemchand Singh emphasised that violence cannot provide solutions and urged all groups to refrain from further escalation. He assured that the government is taking the matter seriously and that the law will take its course.

On Sunday, a delegation of civil society organisations (CSOs) from Ukhrul district, accompanied by state Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat to discuss the prevailing situation.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said the delegation apprised him of the unrest, tensions, and developmental concerns in the district. He reiterated that strengthening infrastructure remains a priority, but maintaining communal harmony is equally critical for sustainable development.

“Peace forms the bedrock of all development initiatives, and collective efforts must continue to restore stability and accelerate growth in Ukhrul,” he added.

The incident is part of a series of developments that have heightened tensions in Ukhrul and Kamjong districts since February this year.

On March 11, 21 civilians from the Tangkhul Naga community were detained by Kuki villagers and armed individuals at Shangkai in Ukhrul district while travelling along the Ukhrul–Imphal route. Following negotiations involving community leaders and police, all detainees were released the next day.

Meanwhile, the NSCN-IM, in a statement, denied issuing any directive from its General Headquarters in Nagaland to carry out attacks against any faction.

“Investigation is underway to establish the facts and circumstances leading to this horrific incident. The culprit(s) responsible for this botched-up operation shall be penalised as per the NARR (Naga Army Rules and Regulations). The public is requested to remain prudent and not be misled by social media inputs,” the statement said.