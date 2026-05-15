Vinchnar Kaaniyo by Vally Vagga Released

A distinguished gathering of writers, poets, and literary enthusiasts witnessed the release of Vinchnar Kaaniyo (Selected Stories), the latest collection by veteran Konkani Writer Vally Vagga, Mysuru (Valerian D’Souza of Nirkan–Vagga, popularly known by his pen name, Vally Vagga). The event was held at the St Aloysius Deemed University’s Sahodaya Auditorium.

Speaking at the function, Melvyn Rodrigues, poet and member of the Executive Council of the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi, as well as Convener of the Konkani Advisory Board, praised Vally Vagga’s lifelong contribution to Konkani Language and literature.

“When I began writing in Konkani, Vally Vagga was already active, and even today he continues with remarkable consistency. To us younger writers, he is not only an elder brother but also a unifier — someone who bridges differences among Konkani authors and strengthens relationships. His six decades of dedicated literary service deserve the highest respect.”

Rodrigues further noted that Accuracy, Benevolence and Concise are the ABC of storytelling and these shine through in Vally Vagga’s works.

H. M. Pernal, Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer, introduced the book. He highlighted that since beginning his literary journey in 1964, Vally Vagga has written extensively in both Konkani and Kannada. Pernal observed that the author’s stories consistently champion marginalized voices and affirm the value of life. He remarked that stories written across three decades — 1966, 1996, and 2026 — stand as testimony to their timeless relevance.

The program began with a welcome address by Mrs. Libera D’Souza, followed by a vote of thanks from the author himself. His son, Loy D’Souza, was present at the occasion. The event was gracefully compered by poet Titus Noronha.

The release of Vinchnar Kaaniyo was celebrated not only as a literary milestone but also as a reaffirmation of Konkani’s enduring spirit and cultural unity.