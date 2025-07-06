Number 20 Forever

For Diogo Jota

You ran across the lush green,

Chasing dreams, achieving milestones—

For love, and your lovely family,

Not for fame or those trophies alone.

The lad from Portugal who wore red,

And for Liverpool, number 20.

With every tackle, pass, and goal,

You won our hearts aplenty.

You were more than just a footballer,

More than the stats or fame.

You were the fire that ran through the team,

The spark that saved their game.

Today, the stadium stands silent,

The flag flies low overhead.

No rivals, no borders, all united—

All colours have become one with red.

The final whistle blew far too soon,

Long before the 90th minute.

No time for you to come on and score,

Like you always did at the last minute.

You unite us in loss and in love,

Across banners, kits, and creed.

Rest easy, Diogo—Number 20 forever.

You played with soul—that’s all we ever need.

— Sydney Billford Monteiro