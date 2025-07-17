Odisha an active partner in nation’s governance reforms: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said Odisha has been an active partner in India’s drive on governance reforms.

While inaugurating the two-day National Conference on Good Governance practices at the Convention Centre of Lok Seva Bhawan here, CM Majhi said that the state is driving governance reforms alongside the central government.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Majhi highlighted Odisha’s strides in administrative transformation, from paperless budgeting to digital grievance redressal mechanisms.

“Odisha is proud to contribute not just as a host but as an active partner in India’s journey towards responsive and transparent governance,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s digital leap, CM Majhi cited flagship initiatives of the state government like the Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) and the innovative ‘Work Passbook’ as models of increased transparency, efficiency, and citizen engagement.

He called for a shift from “bureaucracy to responsiveness, from files to data, and from compliance to outcomes.”

“This conference is not just an event – it’s an opportunity to shape the future of Indian governance. Let it be a milestone on our path toward a New India that is efficient, equitable, and empathetic,” CM Majhi added, aligning the vision with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Jitendra Singh, in his address, stressed the importance of regional collaboration in governance reform.

“Good governance means turning every challenge into an opportunity. By holding these conferences across different states, we ensure that governance models are both locally relevant and nationally cohesive,” he said.

Jointly organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and the Government of Odisha, the conference has drawn over 400 delegates from across the country.

The meeting witnessed the presence of ministers, senior bureaucrats, and top-ranking officers of various states.

The event serves as a platform for sharing best practices, innovations, and policy insights aimed at strengthening governance frameworks nationwide.