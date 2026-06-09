Odisha Cabinet clears 10 proposals, gives major push to tourism and urban infra

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet on Monday approved 10 major proposals of five departments, including the Tourism Department’s new “Land Bank for Hospitality Infrastructure” scheme aimed at creating a strong foundation for tourism-led economic growth and attracting large-scale investments in the hospitality sector across the state.

The decisions were taken at a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Among the key decisions was the Cabinet’s approval for the Tourism Department’s new “Land Bank for Hospitality Infrastructure” scheme, intended to overcome land-related challenges faced by hospitality investors across the state.

“A major challenge in developing world-class tourism infrastructure has been the lack of readily available, contiguous, encroachment-free and investment-ready land parcels. To address this gap, the State Cabinet approved the establishment of a dedicated Tourism Land Bank under the Department of Tourism,” the state government said in an official statement.

Under the scheme, approximately 5,500 acres comprising both government and private land parcels will be identified and developed across major tourism destinations in Odisha, including Chilika, Konark, Puri (Shamuka), Dhauli, Hirakud, Satkosia, Similipal, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Deomali, the Buddhist Circuit, Jiranga, Talsari and Tampara-Aryapalli, among others.

These land parcels will be developed with infrastructure such as electricity, water supply and road connectivity, and kept ready for interested investors in the hospitality sector.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said: “We hope that this will be a big boost and will quicken the process of allotting land to such interested parties.”

Similarly, the state Cabinet approved a proposal of the Housing and Urban Development Department for the implementation of the ‘Waterfront Development Scheme’ with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore over five years.

The scheme aims to rejuvenate riverfronts and urban water bodies across selected cities and transform them into vibrant, accessible and environmentally sustainable public spaces.

Chief Secretary Garg said that, to promote the development of blue spaces in urban areas, waterfront development projects would be undertaken along the Mahanadi River in Cuttack and Sambalpur.

Similar projects will also be developed along the Daya, Gangua and Kuakhai rivers, the Budhabalang River in Baripada, the Baitarani River near Chandbali and the Brahmani River near Vedvyas in Rourkela, besides other locations to be taken up in phases.

“The idea is to restore and rejuvenate river ecosystems, enhance urban liveability and promote tourism. So, we are hoping that this will not only make our urban spaces more liveable but it will also generate potential for tourism,” Garg added.

The Cabinet also approved the construction of a women workers’ hostel at Kalibeti Industrial Estate in Khordha at a project cost of Rs 210.36 crore.

The industrial estate houses manufacturing units of several major textile and apparel brands, including MAS Holdings, EPIC and Indian Stitches.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR)-2022 aimed at attracting industries to 15 industrially backward districts of the state, among other proposals.