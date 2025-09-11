Odisha Dy CM assures financial support to all eligible beneficaries left out of Subhadra scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday assured that all the eligible women who were left out of the Subhadra scheme will soon receive the financial support.

Speaking to media persons following a key review meeting on Subhadra scheme held in Bhubaneswar, Deputy CM Pravati Parida on Wednesday informed that the Women and Child Development department will conduct a door-to-door field enquiry of 2.85 lakh beneficiaries who did not receive financial support during the third installment under the SUBHADRA, the state government’s flagship scheme.

Parida further stated that the officials have been instructed to complete the field enquiry within 15 days and submit the report to the department.

Parida also directed the authorities to take steps for the opening of the Subhadra grievance redressal module to solve the complaints regarding the flagship programme of the state government.

She said the eligible beneficiaries deprived of getting the benefits under the scheme can also apply through the portal. The W&CD department in an official statement revealed that a list of 15,984 beneficiaries excluded due to death has been sent to the state Health and Family Welfare Department for verification.

Parida told reporters that the Women and Child Development Department will rely on the verification report from the Health and Family Welfare Department regarding beneficiaries excluded from the Subhadra scheme on account of death. Sources claimed that out of the 15,984 beneficiaries marked as deceased, as many as 1,805 were later found to be alive.

As per reports, over 36,000 beneficiaries were left out from the scheme for owning vehicles while over 21,000 women beneficiaries were excluded for filing IT returns.

Many others have been deprived of getting the financial support under the scheme for different reasons. Subhadra Yojana is a flagship financial assistance scheme launched by the Odisha government to empower women across the state. Under this initiative, eligible women receive Rs 10,000 annually, disbursed in two installments.

It will run for a period of five years, during which each eligible beneficiary will receive a total of Rs 50,000.