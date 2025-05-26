Odiya Girl From NICO Assists District Child Protection Unit

Mangalore: At a time when the District Child Protection Unit was desperately looking for a Odiya speaking person to assist in translation relating to a POCSO case recently, a first-year student of Nitte Institute of Communication (NICO) came forward as a timely helping hand to the department.

The Unit under the Department of Women and Child Development were on a look out for a translator who could not only engage the three-year-old victim girl in a directed conversation to elucidate her testimony regarding a case of sexual assault but also testify before the court, the version of the Child in the process of prosecution. On the request of Panambur Police Station for assistance in this regard, the Department was scouting for a person when Ms. Isita Maharana, a first year BA(Honours) student readily agreed to volunteer for the task.

The Department duly issued an appointment order to Isita as Translator. She was appointed as Translator for the particular case to translate the victim child’s statement from Odiya language, the order read.

The excited Isita later informed that the exposure was something Unique and satisfying as she was able to assist the district administration for a serious social cause.