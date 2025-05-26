Father Muller’s College – Department of Speech and Hearing Issues Stroke Awareness Month Bulletin: Recognizing, Responding, and Recovering from a Silent Emergency

What is a Stroke?

A stroke occurs when the blood supply to a part of the brain is suddenly interrupted or reduced. This deprives brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients, causing brain cells to die within minutes. Strokes are a medical emergency and require immediate attention. They are mainly classified into:

Ischemic Stroke: Caused by a blockage in an artery supplying blood to the brain.

Hemorrhagic Stroke: Caused by bleeding in the brain due to a ruptured blood vessel.

This Stroke Awareness Month, we bring attention to one of the most common and life-altering medical emergencies stroke with a focus on its often-overlooked effects on speech and language. Strokes can drastically impair a person’s ability to communicate, making the role of early detection and professional intervention crucial.

Recognizing the Signs: Think F.A.S.T

Early intervention saves lives. Watch for the common warning signs using the F.A.S.T acronym:

Face drooping

Arm weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call emergency services immediately

But did you know that speech and language problems go far beyond slurred speech?

How Stroke Affects Speech and Language

What to Watch For

A. Speech Symptoms

These affect the physical production of speech sounds due to issues with muscle control, coordination, or motor planning.

1. Dysarthria

Slurred, slow, or mumbled speech

Weakness or poor control of the muscles used for speaking

May affect voice quality (e.g., hoarse, nasal, or breathy voice)

2. Apraxia of Speech

Difficulty planning and coordinating the movements needed for speech

Inconsistent errors in sound production

May grope for the correct position of the mouth and tongue

Speech may be effortful and choppy

B. Language Symptoms (Aphasia)

These involve difficulty in understanding or using language, even when muscles and intellect are intact.

1. Word-Finding Difficulty (Anomia)

Trouble recalling names of objects, people, or places

May use circumlocution or vague words (e.g., “that thing”)

2. Comprehension Problems

Difficulty understanding spoken or written language

May respond inappropriately due to misinterpretation

3. Fluent but Nonsensical Speech (Wernicke’s Aphasia)

Speech flows easily but may include made-up or incorrect words

Sentences lack meaning; person may be unaware of errors

4. Non-Fluent Speech (Broca’s Aphasia)

Short, effortful sentences with missing grammar

Speech is meaningful but lacks fluency (e.g., “go… market… now”)

5. Repetition Difficulty

Unable to repeat words or phrases despite understanding them

6. Reading Difficulties (Alexia)

Problems understanding written words

Inability to read aloud or make sense of text

7. Writing Difficulties (Agraphia)

Difficulty expressing thoughts in writing

Poor spelling, grammar, or illegible handwriting

These communication difficulties are not due to memory loss or confusion but to language processing problems in the brain. This makes speech-language therapy essential for recovery.

C. Swallowing Symptoms (Dysphagia)

Stroke can affect the nerves and muscles in safe swallowing, leading to serious health risks like aspiration, choking, and malnutrition. Watch for these signs:

1. Coughing or Choking While Eating or Drinking

May indicate food or liquid entering the airway

2. Wet or Gurgly Voice After Swallowing

A change in voice quality may suggest residue in the throat

3. Difficulty Chewing Food

Food may fall out of the mouth or remain unchewed due to the facial muscles

4. Drooling or Poor Control of Saliva

Inability to manage secretions due to poor control around the mouth.

5. Pocketing Food in the Cheeks

Unaware of food stuck on one side of the mouth

6. Pain or Discomfort While Swallowing (Odynophagia)

Discomfort in the throat or chest during meals.

7. Feeling of Food “Sticking” in the Throat or Chest

Sensation that food isn’t going down properly

May point to esophageal or pharyngeal phase difficulty

8. Frequent Throat Clearing

Attempts to clear residue from the throat

9. Unexplained Weight Loss or Dehydration

Eating and drinking may become effortful

May result in reduced intake over time

10. Recurrent Chest Infections or Pneumonia

May result from aspiration of food/liquids into the lungs

Serious consequences of undiagnosed or untreated dysphagia

Stroke recovery is a journey that begins the moment the patient is medically stable. Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs) are often among the first rehabilitation professionals to assess the patient, right at the bedside, sometimes within 24–48 hours of the stroke.

Early bedside therapy can prevent complications and speed up recovery.

How SLPs Make a Difference

Speech-Language Pathologists (SLPs)are integral to post-stroke rehabilitation.

They:

Diagnose and treat communication and cognitive-communication disorders.

Develop personalized therapy plans to improve speech clarity, word-finding, comprehension, and fluency.

Train patients and caregivers in effective communication strategies

Address swallowing difficulties (dysphagia) to ensure safety during eating and drinking.

Working Together: Interdisciplinary Collaboration

SLPs work collaboratively with:

Neurologists for medical evaluation and imaging

for medical evaluation and imaging Physiotherapists & Occupational Therapists for motor and functional rehabilitation

for motor and functional rehabilitation Psychologists for emotional and behavioral support

for emotional and behavioral support Dietitians for safe swallowing and nutrition plans

for safe swallowing and nutrition plans Nurses & Social Workers for care coordination and discharge planning

This team-based approach ensures comprehensive care for every stroke survivor.

When Speech is Limited: Use of AAC

Finding a Voice with AAC: Communication Before Speech

When speech is delayed or severely impaired, communication doesn’t have to stop. Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) offers powerful tools to help stroke survivors express themselves, even before speech returns.

What is AAC?

AAC helps people communicate when they can’t speak. It includes everything from simple drawings and picture boards to high-tech tools like apps on tablets, and laptops that speak for you.

There are two main types:

Low-tech : Like picture books or alphabet charts

: Like picture books or alphabet charts High-tech: Like devices or apps that talk when you tap a symbol

AAC gives people a voice, helping them share their needs, thoughts, and feelings. It’s not a last resort; it’s often the first step to better communication. Even small actions, like pointing to a picture or pressing a button, can make a big difference. It can also help speech develop over time.

Recovery is Possible

With early therapy, motivation, and caregiver support, many stroke survivors regain significant communication abilities. Even long after a stroke, progress can be made.

Need Help or More Information?

Father Muller’s College – Department of Speech and Hearing

Contact: 0824-2238296

OPD No: 67

Email: fmcosh@fathermuller.in