On last day in office, CJI Gavai flags challenges posed by social media

New Delhi: On the eve of passing the baton to his successor, Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Sunday reflected upon the challenges thrown up by social media, adding that it has impacted the judiciary as much as other organs of the state.

Speaking to reporters in an interaction, CJI Gavai, 64, said: “Social media has become a problem these days, after attributing statements to people that they never made, affecting not only the judiciary but all branches of government.”

CJI Gavai, the first Buddhist to hold the post of head of judiciary, demitted office on Sunday and made it clear that he would not take any official post after retirement.

Hinting at his plan to serve the society after retirement, the CJI said he will decide his future plans after 10 days of rest and expressed his intention to work in tribal areas, saying that social work is “in our blood”.

The CJI has delivered landmark decisions in his long judicial stint. The key ones include clarifications on the constitutional role of Governors and the President with respect to pending bills and the limits of executive delay.

His notable decisions also include the stay on key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act; criticism of “bulldozer justice” and the upholding of demonetisation.

The CJI also strongly suggested the application of the “creamy layer” principle to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for availing benefits of affirmative action.

On Sunday, he clarified that his recent decision on the President’s reference did not overturn the earlier two-judge ruling but only outlined guidance for the future.

Earlier, CJI Gavai won praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing exemplary calm after an object-throwing attempt in his court in October.

“Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice B.R. Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution,” he added.

At the time of taking oath in May, CJI Gavai, son of former Bihar Governor R.S. Gavai, took pride in the fact that he is the first Buddhist CJI of the country.

“My father had embraced Buddhism along with Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I will become the first Buddhist Chief Justice of the country,” he said.

Asserting that he believes in all religions, Justice Gavai said, “I go to temples, dargahs, Jain temples, gurdwaras everywhere.”