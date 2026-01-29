One killed as two truck containers catch fire after collision in Andhra

Amaravati: A person was charred to death and two others injured in a collision between two truck containers in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on National Highway 216 near Kathipudi early in the morning.

According to police, a container carrying aqua feed from Bheemavaram to Mulapeta was taking a turn at Kathipudi Junction when another container laden with cotton bundles and heading to Chennai from Kolkata rammed into it. The collision sparked a fire which engulfed both vehicles.

Cotton lorry driver Kamal Sheikh (43) died in the fire while two others were injured.

Alerted by the passersby, police and firefighting personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation. Circle Inspector of Prathipadu, Surya Appa Rao, said the deceased was a resident of Kolkata.

In another accident in the same district, a girl died, and eight others were injured. The accident occurred when a truck rammed into an auto-rickshaw at Rayudupalem near Kakinada town.

The injured were shifted to the Government General Hospital, Kakinada.

Meanwhile, in another accident in Nalgonda in neighbouring Telangana, a bus belonging to Road Transport Corporation (RTC) lost control and hit the divider.

The accident occurred near Yerrasanigudem in Kattanguru mandal when the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a truck which had come to a halt. However, no one was injured.

In another accident on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a car suddenly caught fire. There were no casualties.

The incident occurred on the Narsingi service road in the Rangareddy district on Wednesday night. A car driven by Ashwin suddenly stalled near Narsingi Rotary. While checking the car, he noticed flames and quickly stepped out. Within a few minutes, the fire engulfed the entire vehicle.

A fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The car was completely gutted.