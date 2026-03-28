One killed in Israel’s Tel Aviv by missile fired from Iran

Tel Aviv: A man around 60 years old was killed in the central Israeli city of Tel Aviv by a missile launched from Iran, Israel’s national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) and the Israel Police said.

According to the police, the incident involved a dispersing cluster munition missile that struck several locations in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on Friday night (local time).

It added that the fatality, a construction worker, was hit by shrapnel from a cluster munition released by the missile and exploded near him.

MDA also reported two people who were lightly to moderately injured from the hits, reports Xinhua news agency.

The launch from Iran activated air defence sirens in large areas of central Israel near midnight, sending residents rushing to shelters.

Earlier in the night, a missile was launched from Iran into southern Israel, causing light injuries to two people.

The developments came amid heightened tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on February 28, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and US interests across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, a heavy water research reactor facility in central Iran’s Khondab was attacked by US-Israeli airstrikes on Friday, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.

No casualties or danger to residents in the area have been reported so far, Fars added, citing local authorities.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran later confirmed the attack.

Meanwhile, a yellowcake production plant in central Iran’s Yazd province was also hit by US-Israeli strikes, with no radioactive leaks reported so far, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The plant, inaugurated in May 2023, produces yellowcake, a uranium concentrate powder obtained from leach solutions and serving as an intermediate step in the processing of uranium ores.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the two attacks in two statements.