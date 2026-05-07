One year of Operation Sindoor: India’s decisive military action against terror infrastructure

New Delhi: India on Thursday is marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action carried out by Indian armed forces on this day last year against the high-value terror infrastructures and terrorists across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

This military operation was carried out in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally massacred 26 innocent people. The Resistance Front — an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) — claimed responsibility for the attack.

Marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army said, “India’s resolute response calibrated and precise. Committed to safeguarding sovereignty and its people.”

“Justice served. Jai Hind,” it added.

The Headquarters of the Indian Defence Staff also took to social media and called Operation Sindoor a “symbol of national resolve”.

The Army further released a video documenting the events leading up to the operation and highlighting the detailed planning that went into the precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

The video also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stern warning to those behind the Pahalgam attack. “India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers,” the Prime Minister had said while addressing the nation in the aftermath of the massacre.

Another strong message from Prime Minister Modi featured in the video underlined India’s diplomatic position against terrorism. “Terror and talk cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. Water and blood will not flow together,” he had declared, making India’s stance against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism unmistakably clear.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, 2025.

The Pakistan-backed attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic ‘kalima’ to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

‘Operation Sindoor’ was a significant demonstration of India’s military and strategic capability, combining both military and non-military measures.

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.