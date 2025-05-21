Online sex racket busted in Mumbai: 28-year-old man arrested, woman rescued

Mumbai: The Amboli Police in Mumbai have busted an online sex racket operating out of the Andheri area, leading to the arrest of a 28-year-old man allegedly running the illegal operation, officials said on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman, believed to have been forced into prostitution, was rescued during the operation.

The accused has been identified as Sarfaraz alias Mohammad Gulab Phoolbabu Sheikh, a resident of Versova in Andheri.

According to police, Sarfaraz was using mobile phones and messaging apps like WhatsApp to operate the racket, offering women to clients at various hotels, lodges, and guest houses across the city based on demand.

Police launched an undercover operation following a tip-off. A decoy customer contacted Sarfaraz, who then shared several photographs of women via WhatsApp for selection. Once a woman was chosen, the financial deal was also finalised over the phone.

As per the plan, Sarfaraz was asked to bring the woman to a hotel on Veera Desai Road in Andheri. When he arrived at the hotel with the woman and began negotiating with the fake client, police officers who were already stationed nearby swooped in and detained him for questioning.

During preliminary interrogation, the rescued woman told police that Sarfaraz had brought her to the hotel for prostitution. She was immediately taken for a medical check-up and later sent to a private rescue and rehabilitation centre in Kandivali for further care.

Police have registered a case against Sarfaraz under Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the scale of the operation and identify others who may be involved in the sex racket.

Officials said more arrests are likely as the accused is being interrogated for details on his network, including customers, others, and women who may have been trafficked or coerced into the trade.