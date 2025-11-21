‘Open violation’: Digvijaya slams MP govt over Jagdeep Dhankhar’s protocol

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh slammed the state government for not maintaining protocol for the former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar after he arrived at Bhopal Airport on Friday, calling it an “open violation.”

Dhankhar was in Bhopal to participate in the unveiling of senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and Sah Sarkaryawah Manmohan Vaidya’s new book at Ravindra Bhavan.

After Dhankhar reached Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh told media persons that he was surprised to know that not a single state minister went to receive him at Raja Bhoj Airport.

“It is unfortunate that Jagdeep Dhankhar, who fought a one-sided battle for the BJP and RSS in Rajya Sabha, was not received by any minister at Bhopal Airport. This is an open violation of VIP protocol. Chief Minister (Mohan Yadav) should personally receive him,” he said.

The former Chief Minister said that the person who was the Vice President is no ordinary person, adding, “If Jagdeep Dhankhar wasn’t worthy of that position, then why was he given such a coveted post?”

Digvijaya further said that he also requested a meeting with Dhankhar during his visit to Bhopal to enquire about his well-being; however, he wasn’t allowed to meet the former Vice President.

“My sympathy is with Dhankhar because he is a prominent farmer leader and former Chairman of the Upper House,” Digvijaya said.

In his first public engagement since resigning as India’s Vice President in July 2025 due to health concerns, Jagdeep Dhankhar graced a book release event in Bhopal on Friday.

The 74-year-old leader, who stepped down on July 21 citing medical advice after a cardiac event earlier in the year, unveiled “Hum aur Yeh Vishwa” (We and This World), authored by senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and Sah Sarkaryavah Manmohan Vaidya.

The event, organised at the sprawling Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, drew a large audience of Sangh ideologues, intellectuals, and BJP-RSS supporters, marking Dhankhar’s return to public life after months of silence following his abrupt exit from constitutional office.