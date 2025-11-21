Two Arrested in Two-Wheeler Theft Case; Stolen Motorcycle Recovered

Belthangady: The Venoor Police have apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in a two-wheeler theft, resulting in the recovery of the stolen motorcycle. The arrests followed a formal complaint lodged by Sampath Kumar, a 28-year-old resident of Kukkedi, reporting the theft of his motorcycle (Registration No. KA-18-J-6348). According to the complaint, the vehicle was parked near Panuru Sri Guru Narayana Circle, within the jurisdiction of the Venoor Police Station, on the night of November 10, 2025.

Upon receiving the complaint, Venoor Police Station registered a case under Crime No. 88/2025, Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. An investigation was promptly initiated, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of Mohammed Irshad, 25, a resident of Venoor, and Sadiq Khan, 26, of Padangadi.

Law enforcement officials successfully recovered the stolen two-wheeler from the accused’s possession. Following their arrest, Irshad and Khan were presented before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Belthangady DySP Rohini C.K. and with the guidance of Belthangady Circle Inspector B.G. Subbapur Math. The investigative team, comprised of Venoor Police Station PSI Akshay Davagi, Omana N., ASI Venkatesh Naik, Head Constable Krishna, Woman Head Constable Keshavathi, and police personnel Basavaraj and Mohan, all contributed to the successful resolution of the case.