Operation Sindoor: Haryana CM praises PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on the success of Operation Sindoor and express gratitude to the Indian Army.

Later, talking to the media persons, Saini praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, stating that under his guidance, the brave soldiers of the country had successfully destroyed terrorist hideouts on their land. “Only the Prime Minister could have taken such a historic decision,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister condemned the cowardly attack by terrorists in Pahalgam in which innocent civilians were killed. He said the incident deeply hurt and angered the people of the country, who demanded strong action against terrorism.

Responding to the nation’s sentiments, Prime Minister Modi took decisive steps and launched Operation Sindoor, through which “our brave soldiers eliminated the terrorists on their own land”.

CM Saini said that before 2014, terrorists used to infiltrate the country and carry out attacks, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity across the nation. “However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took decisive and stringent measures against terrorism. The Prime Minister made it clear that the time had come to eliminate the remaining grounds of terrorism. Our brave soldiers struck at the very land in Pakistan where terrorism was nurtured and protected, and successfully crushed the terrorists at their source.”

He said the country is secure under the leadership of the Prime Minister. By taking such decisive action, the Prime Minister has strengthened the nation, ensuring its safety and empowerment. “Today, there is a sense of satisfaction among the citizens, while fear has gripped the minds of terrorists,” the Chief Minister said.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said Operation Sindoor has exposed the true face of Pakistan to the entire world. “While Pakistan was attempting to defame India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unmasked its role in promoting terrorism on the global stage.” He added that the Prime Minister has sent a strong message that “blood and water cannot flow together”.