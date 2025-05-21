Catholic Sabha, Bondel Unit, Hosts Successful Inter-Parish Volleyball Tournament, Bolstering St. Lawrence School Education

Mangalore: The Catholic Sabha, Mangalore Pradesh (R), Bondel Unit, successfully organized an Inter-Parish Volleyball Tournament on May 18th at the St. Lawrence School Ground, Bondel. The event, which commenced at 9:00 a.m., was held to raise funds and support the educational initiatives of St. Lawrence Kannada Medium School. The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from 16 parishes across the Mangalore and Udupi Dioceses, fostering community spirit and promoting sportsmanship.

The program began with an invocation prayer led by Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza, Parish Priest and Spiritual Director of the Catholic Sabha. The tournament was officially inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Mr. Pradeep D’Souza, Deputy Director of Youth Empowerment & Sports, Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru.

Mr. Sujay D’Silva, President of the Bondel Unit, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guests, presenting them with mementos as a gesture of gratitude. He also addressed the gathering, expressing his appreciation for the overwhelming support and participation in the event.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Pradeep D’Souza emphasized the significant opportunities available to youth within the government sector. He urged young individuals to actively pursue careers in government service, highlighting the stability, financial security, and opportunity to serve the community and the nation that these positions offer. Mr. D’Souza encouraged the youth to stay informed about government schemes, training programs, and recruitment initiatives, advocating for dedicated preparation and the utilization of available resources to build a secure and purposeful future while contributing to the nation’s overall development.

Rev. Fr. Andrew Leo D’Souza commended the Catholic Sabha for its unwavering dedication to community welfare and education. He recalled the Sabha’s previous contribution of desks to St. Lawrence Kannada Medium School and announced their continued support this year through the provision of school uniforms for the students. He lauded their consistent and selfless service, recognizing the significant positive impact they have had on the parish community. Fr. D’Souza concluded by extending his blessings and wishes for continued success in all future endeavors of the Sabha.

The dais was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including Rev. Fr. Peter Gonsalves, Principal of St. Lawrence English Medium School, Mrs. Helen Fernandez, Headmistress of St. Lawrence Kannada Medium School, Mr. John D’Silva, Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Council, and Mr. Santosh, Secretary of the Parish Pastoral Council.

The evening prize distribution ceremony was equally well-attended, with Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, Outgoing Assistant Parish Priest, Mr. Stany Alvares, President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, Mr. Arun D’Souza, President of the Catholic Sabha City Deanery, Mr. Sujay D’Silva, President of the Bondel Unit, Mrs. Olivia D’Sa, Secretary, and Mr. Manish Mascarenes, Convener of the tournament from the Bondel Unit, officiating the proceedings.

After a day of intense competition, Pangla Parish from the Udupi Diocese emerged as the champions, claiming the first prize of ₹25,000 and a trophy. Maniyampare Parish from the Mangalore Diocese secured the second position, receiving ₹15,000 and a trophy. Individual talents were also recognized with trophies awarded for Best All-Rounder, Best Smasher, and Best Setter. Rev. Fr. Peter Gonsalves presented the prizes to the deserving recipients.

Mr. Wilfred Alvares skillfully compered the event, while Mrs. Olivia D’Sa delivered the vote of thanks. Special gratitude was extended to Rev. Fr. Peter Gonsalves for his generosity in providing the school ground and for his unwavering support in hosting the tournament. Appreciation was also expressed for the dedicated efforts of Mr. Henry Menezes and Mrs. Lorina in the development of the volleyball court, as well as for the leadership of Mr. Rudy Pinto in maintaining the cleanliness and upkeep of the ground. Acknowledgment was also given to Mr. Manesh Mascarenhas, Mr. Vinod Pinto, Jason Fernandes, Alrick D’Silva, and all the Catholic Sabha members for their valuable contributions to the success of the tournament.

As the tournament concluded, the Catholic Sabha felicitated Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, outgoing Assistant Priest, with a garland, shawl, and memento in recognition of his dedicated one-year service to the parish. The event culminated with a heartfelt thanksgiving hymn, expressing gratitude for the successful outcome and the community spirit fostered throughout the day.

The Inter-Parish Volleyball Tournament organized by the Catholic Sabha, Bondel Unit, served as a testament to the organization’s commitment to supporting education and fostering community engagement. The funds raised from the event will contribute significantly to the betterment of St. Lawrence Kannada Medium School and its students.

Photography by Jason Fernandes

Report : Meena Serrao Barboza